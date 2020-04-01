Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf And Rupert’s

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Thursday, 2, Friday, 3, Saturday, 4, and Sunday, 5April 2020, due to the arrival of the MV Helena and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will also be closed to the public whilst the ship is in port.

Port Control will have an extra barrier in place, adjacent to the Sea Rescue Facility to create an additional secure/safe area for Port Security Officers, HM Customs staff and Port workers.

It is anticipated that the MV Helena will remain alongside the Jetty at Rupert’s until all cargo operations have been completed.

SHG

1 April 2020