Refurbishment Of Levelwood Public Toilets Completed

The Programme Management Unit would like to advise the public that, following refurbishment works which were completed at the end of November, Levelwood public toilets have been re-opened with immediate effect.

Improvement works to the facility, undertaken by Fowlers Construction, included the installation of new anti-vandal sanitary ware, new lighting and windows, and other works.

The WC suites, however, were issued from the supplier without the seats and covers, but are due to arrive on-Island in the New Year. The toilets are fully functional as is, and will be fitted with the seats and covers as soon as possible upon arrival.

The public are thanked for their patience and understanding during these works.









The rear of the toilets before









The rear of the toilets after







The WC suite before







The WC suite after









The wash-hand basin before









The wash-hand basin after









The front of the toilets before









The front of the toilets before

#StHelena #RefurbishmentWorks #LevelwoodPublicToilets

SHG

8 December 2020