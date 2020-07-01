Public Consultation – Draft Water Resource Strategy

The public is advised that consultation on the draft Water Resource Strategy will start from today, Wednesday 1 July, until Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

This draft Water Resource Strategy has been developed to set the framework by which St Helena will achieve the objectives of:

Increasing sustainable access to safe drinking water Increasing availability of water to sustain and develop agricultural production Providing continuity of water supplies required for economic activity (e.g. food processing, construction, tourism, etc) Improving behaviours associated with the efficient use of water and Encouraging the sound management and protection of freshwater resources.

To achieve these objectives, SHG will set the agenda, through the Strategy, for Water Resource Management Planning on St Helena. The overall aim is to achieve a detailed understanding of how water resources will be secured in the future and to reduce the risk and impacts of drought.

Public meetings to discuss the draft Strategy will be held as follows:

Date Time Venue 8 July 2020 7pm to 9pm Half Tree Hollow Community Centre 13 July 2020 7pm to 9pm Blue Hill Community Centre 16 July 2020 7pm to 9pm Sandy Bay Community Centre 20 July 2020 7pm to 9pm Harford Community Centre 22 July 2020 7.30pm to 9.30pm Kingshurst Community Centre 27 July 2020 7pm to 9pm Jamestown Community Centre

These meetings will be led by members of the Environment & Natural Resources Committee and the Water Security Working Group which includes members of St Helena Government (SHG), Connect Saint Helena Ltd and a public representative.

A copy of the draft Strategy is available here and in hard copy at the Public Library, Jamestown. Feedback can also be provided electronically via: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DraftWaterConsultation or submitted to Chief Economist, Nicole Shamier, on tel: 22470 or via email: Nicole.Shamier@Sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

1 July 2020