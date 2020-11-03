Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Monday, 9 November 2020

3 November 2020
The following is a public announcement from the St Helena Public Accounts Committee:
A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9am in the Council Chamber on Monday, 9November 2020.
The programme of business includes:
- Enterprise St Helena 2018/19 Financial Statements and Annual Report
- Saint Helena National Trust 2018/19 Financial Statements
- Equality and Human Rights Commission 2018/19 Financial Statements and Annual Report.
Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.
The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.
SHG
3 November 2020