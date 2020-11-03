St Helena Government

Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Monday, 9 November 2020

St Helena Public Accounts Committee

3 November 2020

The following is a public announcement from the St Helena Public Accounts Committee:

A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9am in the Council Chamber on Monday, 9November 2020.

The programme of business includes:

  • Enterprise St Helena 2018/19 Financial Statements and Annual Report
  • Saint Helena National Trust 2018/19 Financial Statements
  • Equality and Human Rights Commission 2018/19 Financial Statements and Annual Report.

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. 

