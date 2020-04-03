St Helena Immigration would like to inform the public that with immediate effect they will not be accepting any passport applications for British Overseas Territories (St Helena) and British Passports until further notice. However, British Overseas Territories (St Helena) Temporary Passport will continue to be issued in medical emergency cases only.

Should you require further information, please contact the Immigration Office on tel: 22626.

St Helena Immigration apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

SHG

3 April 2020