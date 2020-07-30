New Police Custody Suite for St Helena

A new, purpose-built, Human Rights compliant Police Custody Suite, funded by the UK Government’s Conflict Stability, and Security Fund (CSSF), will be built at Police Headquarters, Coleman House, with the project scheduled to start in August 2020.

The new four-cell Custody Suite will contain a Consultation Room, Medical Room, Interview Room, storage areas and office space – all of which will have disabled access. Full planning permission for the suite was granted by Executive Council in March 2020.

This vital facility will enable a safe and secure environment for individuals whilst they are in Police custody and reduce the risks incurred when moving individuals between different sites with the new suite being built on the grounds of the current Police Station. It will also improve the safety of officers who play a crucial role in protecting the public.

Current Police Custody Suite at HMP Jamestown

The building of this new facility follows a 2018 Human Rights Inquiry which found current accommodation at HM Prison to be unsuitable. The Prison Advisor and Law Enforcement Advisor subsequently put forward recommendations for improvement which are now being implemented by the St Helena and UK Governments.

Prison Manager, Heidi Murray, said:

“SHG and the Police Directorate would like to take this opportunity to thank the UK Government and our colleagues in FCO, and the CSSF Justice Programme team, for recognising the importance of these essential works and for providing their assistance to get this significant project underway.”

Red buildings show proposed plan for Custody Suite and associated buildings at Coleman House

A full separate Custody Suite was part of the planned new prison build. As part of the value engineering process for the new prison, the Prison Project Board identified that the building of a new Custody Suite in Coleman House would provide better value for money and reduce the funds required for the new prison build.

SHG

30 July 2020