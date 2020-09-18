New Command Structure and St Helena Coronavirus Strategy

St Helena Government (SHG) has recently changed its Command Structure, following a review by the Emergency Planning Department of the current arrangements for managing the Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the new structure Executive Council now becomes the new Incident Executive Group (IEG). A Gold Commander, supported by Emergency Planning, will report directly to Executive Council on matters needing a strategic or political steer.

Tactical decisions will continue to be carried out by Silver Commands in the areas of Command Support, Contingencies, Health management, Communications, Economy, Business continuity and Resources. Each of these areas are supported by Bronze Commanders who are responsible for the operational duties required.

St Helena Coronavirus Strategy

The St Helena Coronavirus Strategy has been slightly modified to reflect the changes in the Command Structure.

The Strategic Objectives (delivered through effective preparedness and response plans) ratified by Executive Council, are as follows in priority order:

To be prepared to respond in a practical way to minimise the risk of COVID-19 reaching the general populous of St Helena To maintain clear communication with the organisations and people who provide key public services, those who use them and the wider general society To minimise the effects of COVID-19 on the Island economy, assess long-term effects, sustainability of resources available and plan for future To minimise the risk of exposure and transmission of the virus to key workers and the wider community To minimise the risk of serious illness or death caused by COVID-19.

These Strategic Objectives will be achieved by tactics set by the Silver Commands. Bronze Commanders will be responsible for the operation of these tactics. These objectives will be reviewed, updated, ratified and disseminated if there is a change in any circumstance relating to the Island or COVID-19.

To deliver these objectives, there is an Action Plan around four phases (Prevention & Planning; Contain & Control; Delay & Eliminate; Return to Normal). The different phases, types and scale of actions depends on how the course of the pandemic unfolds over time. SHG monitors medical advice and international data continuously to model what might happen next, over both the immediate and medium time periods.

SHG

18 September 2020