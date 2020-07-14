Kyle Francis Achieves Upper Second Class Honours in Biomedical Science

Kyle Francis successfully completes Bachelor of Science Degree in Biomedical Science

Kyle Francis awarded an annual membership with the Institute of

Biomedical Science (IBMS)

Director of Education & Employment ‘proud’ of Kyle’s achievements

Kyle Francis of Sandy Bay has successfully completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biomedical Science achieving an Upper Second Class Honour classification, following three years of study at the University of Kent.

Kyle said:

“I would describe this journey as being a fulfilling rollercoaster of a ride. It’s definitely had its ups and downs. I’ve made new friends, debated with experts, and learnt valuable lessons whilst exploring a field that I love.”

Kyle’s final year modules included Pathogens & Pathogenicity, Haematology & Blood Transfusion, Advanced Immunology, Biology of Ageing, Bioinformatics & Genomics, Integrated Endocrinology & Metabolism – all of which covered topics geared towards preparing him for future work in clinical laboratories.

For his final year research project, Kyle investigated the potential of microalgae as a production platform for high value products. The main goal of this project was to identify current applications of microalgae in the industry and issues surrounding the upscaling of pilot production platforms to the commercial front.

Kyle commented:

“The final year project was intense. I can remember our module convenor saying how we would have to eat, sleep and breathe science. He was not joking! All in all, the project opened my eyes to the expansive applications my degree could have besides clinical biochemistry and routine diagnostics. My only regret regarding the project is, that with the closure of facilities due to Covid-19, I was unable to do more.”

Alongside studying, Kyle was awarded an annual membership with the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS), funded by the University of Kent’s School of Biosciences after an exemplary second year performance. Being a member allows him to stay up to date with the latest advancements in biosciences, as well as network with prominent figures of the field. Kyle intends to someday return to the UK so that he may complete his IBMS portfolio, granting him the protected title of ‘Biomedical Scientist’ so that he might become a greater asset to St Helena.

Director of Education and Employment, Wendy Benjamin, said:

“Kyle is another scholarship student that has made us all proud. He has successfully gained the knowledge and experience on which he can now build a career in his chosen field of interest. This will be of great benefit to Kyle and also to St Helena. On behalf of the Education Directorate and the Scholarship Awards Committee I would like to extend congratulations to Kyle on his achievement and wish him well as he now undertakes the next stage in his career.”

Kyle concluded:

“I would like to extend my thanks to all those who had a hand in the Scholarship process, those that supported me in my studies – lecturers, advisors, supervisors, friends and family – you know who you are. Thank you all for giving me the tools that allowed me to carve a place for myself in the science that I love.

“For all those aspiring to study abroad, I cannot tell you how you are going to find it. But what I can say is that human beings are the most breath-taking of reactions and that there is no greater experiment than life itself!”

Due to government restrictions surrounding Covid-19, Kyle has chosen to defer his graduation until July 2021.

SHG

14 July 2020