International Day For Older Persons 2020

International Day for Older Persons (IDOP) is recognised each year on 1 October. The IDOP is an opportunity to highlight the important contributions that older people make to society and raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges of ageing in today’s world.

On St Helena, IDOP was recognised with a special ‘Dance for Dignity’ party for residents of the Princess Royal Community Care Centre (CCC) and their family and friends on Thursday, 1 October 2020. The party comprised of line dancing, singing and an afternoon tea. Musical entertainment was provided by Mr Vince March’s Band.

Manager of the CCC, Rosalie Brown, commented:

“International Day for Older Persons is an opportunity to highlight the important contribution that older people make to society and raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges of ageing they face worldwide. It pledges that no one will be left behind and that every older person shall have the opportunity to fulfil their potential in dignity and equality, which is why we celebrated by ‘Dancing for Dignity’ at the Community Care Centre.”

Service users of Cape Villa also commemorated IDOP on Thursday, 1 October, with a tea party and the service users of Deasons Centre enjoyed a lunch on Friday, 2 October.

If you are an elderly member of the community or know of an elderly person needing advice or assistance, please contact the duty team on tel: 25353. The team will make an assessment to ascertain what level of support you may require.





5 October 2020