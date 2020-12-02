Greg Gibson to be Sworn In as Acting Governor

His Excellency, Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, will depart St Helena today, Wednesday, 2 December, and will return to the Island in the New Year.

Head of the Governor’s Office, Greg Gibson, will be Sworn In as the Acting Governor for this period.

Greg will be Sworn In at 11am today in the Governor’s Office, taking the prescribed Oaths in the presence of the Sheriff of St Helena, Ethel Yon OBE.

#StHelena #GovernorDeparts #ActingGovernorSwornIn

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

2 December 2020