First Virtual Joint Ministerial Council Meeting

The first virtual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) meeting commenced yesterday, Monday 23 November, and will run over four days ending on Thursday, 26 November 2020.

The JMC is chaired by Baroness Sugg, Minister for the Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Councillor Derek Thomas, as President of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), responded to the Minister’s opening address, on behalf of the Overseas Territories.

This virtual meeting allowed all Members of Executive Council to attend and make interventions relevant to the agenda and their respective areas of responsibility. Relevant officials were also able to observe the proceedings.

Notes to Editors

Councillor Thomas is currently the President of UKOTA, as the St Helena Government UK Representative, Mrs Kedell Worboys MBE is the Chairperson of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA).

SHG

24 November 2020