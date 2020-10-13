Exercise Being Undertaken To Estimate Demand For Possible Future Travel Between St Helena And South Africa

St Helena Government (SHG) administration is undertaking an exercise to estimate the demand for possible future travel between St Helena and South Africa.

The scheduled SA Airlink service between St Helena and South Africa is currently suspended due to the restrictions in place in South Africa. South Africa moved to COVID-19 alert level 1 on 1 October 2020 but the restrictions and requirements to enter or travel through South Africa remain complex. SHG is endeavouring to determine how they impact St Helena and is waiting for more information from the South African authorities.

Understanding the demand for future travel will provide data for planning for the resumption of air services to South Africa. Currently, no flight arrangements are in place and this exercise does not imply arrangements will be possible in the near future.

Persons interested in travelling to/from South Africa including connecting with other African countries are asked to register their interest with Christina Plato at the Tourist Office on telephone: +290 22158 or via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh.

Please include the following details:

Name

Contact details (email, telephone number)

Address where you are currently residing

To where you wish to travel (St Helena, South Africa or other destination via Johannesburg)

Reason for travel

Names of the people that would travel with you

What month you would be interested in travelling

Any other relevant information.

SHG

13 October 2020