ExCo agrees to tender process for next Public Electronic Communication Networks and Services Provider/s

Executive Council (ExCo) has agreed for St Helena Government (SHG) to continue with the tender process to determine the next Public Electronic Communication Networks and Services provider/s for the Island. The current exclusive public telecommunications licence with Sure SA Ltd will come to an end on 31 December 2022.

Earlier this year SHG tested the market for new service providers through the issuing of an Expression of Interest (EOI).

SHG will now proceed with the procurement process to request proposals. Indicative timelines are that the procurement process will commence at the end of October and will be complete in the first half of 2021, with the licence agreement/s issued within the six months thereafter.

Executive Council Members were keen to engage a partner/s that will maximise the benefits of the subsea cable and the funding from the EU. Through this procurement exercise, SHG is therefore seeking to secure a provider/s that delivers the promises of the Digital Strategy and longer term economic and social development for the Island.

22 September 2020