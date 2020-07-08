Draft Company Registry Policy

PUBLIC CONSULTATION REMINDER

St Helena Government is developing a Company Registry Policy for St Helena, with support from Orgueil Consulting. The draft Policy is currently out for public consultation and is available online at: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/

St Helena’s Company Registry will provide a modernised, more transparent and more appealing registration system for companies, which complies with international standards on tax, substance and transparency.

There will be little noticeable change for registered companies who solely operate on the Island because the majority of updates are relevant for companies operating overseas.

The Policy will create opportunities for the Island to generate revenue, supporting growth in exports and increase the money coming into St Helena as part of the Island’s ‘altogether wealthier’ national goal.

There is still time to comment on the draft Policy. If you would like to respond to this consultation, please respond through our online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CompanyRegisterPolicy2020 or respond by email to Chief Economist, Nicole Shamier, via: nicole.shamier@sainthelena.gov.sh or by phone on (+290 22470) by Tuesday, 14 July 2020.

