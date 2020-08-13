PAS Graduate Instructor David Clarke achieves International Post Graduate Certificate in Education

The course was undertaken with Tes Institute in partnership with the University of East London

David hopes to use the skills learnt to drive better attainment across mathematics on-Island

Graduate Instructor at Prince Andrew School (PAS), David Clarke, has successfully completed and achieved an International Post Graduate Certificate in Education (iPGCE) with Tes Institute in partnership with the University of East London.

The course ran from September 2019 to June 2020 and comprised of weekly professional study sessions, teaching practice, and two Masters-level assignments that totalled 60 credits at Level 7 study.

David said:

“On the iPGCE course I feel I have moved away from being a ‘diagnostic’ mathematician to becoming an effective mathematics teacher. The course has had its challenges such as lengthy weekly sessions, numerous lesson observations with critical feedback, and two research assignments, all alongside teaching GCSE and A-level classes at PAS.”

David says the course has significantly developed his pedagogical skills including how to plan and deliver rich mathematics lessons, differentiated to include and challenge students of various abilities, and importantly assess their learning followed by provision of feedback to aid progression.

The course has taught David more about the effectiveness of teaching strategies and lesson evaluations. He has also learnt about student behaviour management techniques and how to collect and analyse data to identify trends in particular pupils or groups which may call for intervention. He particularly enjoyed the 16-week project where he carried out research on whether starters with increased formative assessment, containing the crucial element of feedback, could raise attainment in low-achievers.

David added:

“It is my vision to use the skills that I have acquired on my Bachelor’s Degree and now the iPGCE to drive better attainment across mathematics and the school in general, allowing students to have better prospects after school, thus creating a better future for the Island.”

David is very grateful for having been given the opportunity to develop both professionally and personally through the iPGCE course.

He concluded:

“I would like to thank my mentors Steve Powell, Frazer Stone and Andy Ponsford for their support in helping me with academic research and forming a better teaching practice. In addition, I thank others at Prince Andrew School and the Education Directorate especially for funding which has allowed me to develop in my profession and aid the rise of education standards on St Helena.”

13 August 2020