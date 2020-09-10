St Helena Government

COVID-19 country classification update of 9 September 2020

10 September 2020

The Statistics Office has published an update to the classification of countries based on their 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case prevalence rates and England quarantine status: please download the file here.

