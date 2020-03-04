Commonwealth Day will fall on Monday, 9 March 2020

The theme for this year is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’

Assemblies will be held at all schools on-Island to celebrate the occasion

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth. This year, Commonwealth Day falls on Monday, 9 March 2020.

The theme for Commonwealth Day 2020, as well as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and the work of the Commonwealth more generally is ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’.

Celebrations and activities around the Commonwealth include debates, school assemblies, flag raising ceremonies, street parties, cultural events and a multicultural, multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey in London.

On St Helena, the occasion will be marked with an assembly at Prince Andrew School at 9am, where His Excellency, Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, will read the Commonwealth Day message from Her Majesty The Queen, and Councillor Derek Thomas will give a speech on this year’s theme.

Alongside events at PAS, assemblies will also be held in all three of the Island’s primary schools – Harford, Pilling, and St Paul’s – and will be attended by Members of Legislative Council.

SHG

4 March 2020