Can you help?

Shower-Head

7 April 2020

St Helena Government (SHG) is urgently seeking the following items to be able to complete the Bradley’s Isolation facility and have it operational by mid-April:

• Electric showers or thermostatic mixer showers

• Small Pedestal sinks (no wider than 450mm) and taps

• Toilets (no longer than 600mm)

• Moisture resistant MDF

• PolyFlor safety flooring

These items should be new or unused.

If you are able to assist, please contact Project Manager, Rhys Hobbs, on mobile: 66254.

