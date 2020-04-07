Can you help?

St Helena Government (SHG) is urgently seeking the following items to be able to complete the Bradley’s Isolation facility and have it operational by mid-April:

• Electric showers or thermostatic mixer showers

• Small Pedestal sinks (no wider than 450mm) and taps

• Toilets (no longer than 600mm)

• Moisture resistant MDF

• PolyFlor safety flooring

These items should be new or unused.

If you are able to assist, please contact Project Manager, Rhys Hobbs, on mobile: 66254.

SHG

7 April 2020