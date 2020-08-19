‘Booze It, You Lose It’ Drink-Drive Campaign – Week Five

Message from the St Helena Police Service

During the fifth week of our ‘Booze It, You Lose It’ drink-drive awareness campaign, Officers continued to carry out the usual proactive approach. However, due to unfavourable weather conditions there was minimal traffic in the areas that were monitored. Officers traversed through different areas of the Island but vehicular traffic was almost non-existent during these conditions.

As a result there were no incidents of drink-driving, road traffic collisions, and/or moving traffic offences reported or observed.

St Helena Police would like to advise the community that weather conditions can be unpredictable and therefore it is necessary to drive with caution. Visibility in fog, rain and wind is difficult and, in addition, roads can become wet and slippery. Careful and competent drivers will take all of these factors into consideration when deciding to drive. If you are driving, then drive carefully and to the conditions of the road. Also, because you can drive to a speed limit it doesn’t mean you must, driving slower than the speed limit in poor weather conditions is the safe and sensible thing to do.

Furthermore, please be mindful of pedestrians out walking and any cyclists on the road. For pedestrians, should you decide to go out walking, please ensure that you are visible to drivers either by wearing light colours or high-vis clothing and always walk to oncoming traffic. Due to noise of wind and rain, be mindful of walking while listening to music as you may be unaware of traffic travelling on the roads.

Until next week, help us to keep you safe – Don’t drink and drive!

19 August 2020