The following is a Public Announcement from the Emergency Planning Department:

A north-westerly swell is forecast for St Helena on Sunday, 9 February,and Monday, 10 February 2020. This may result in unsettled sea conditions in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

Due care and attention should be taken when swimming in Rupert’s and James Bay during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Seafront and Wharf areas if necessary.

SHG

5 February 2020