St Helena Police New Recruits Passing Out Ceremony

In the midst of the holiday festivities, on Saturday, 21 December 2019, a presentation and reception was held at Plantation House to award and honour five newly recruited Police Constables who successfully passed their Initial Police Training.

The five officers receiving certificates were Police Constables Brittney Coleman, Patsy Green, Charlene John, Genaro Mendoza, and Gererda Gosina Pitlo.

The presentations were made by His Excellency, Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, and Acting Chief of Police, David Price, with the Officers’ family and friends in attendance.

The eight-week Initial Police Training course covered elements of Law, Personal Safety Training, First Aid, Safeguarding, Taser, Vulnerable Persons Awareness, Interviewing, File Preparation, Probation and the Overseas Territories Regional Criminal Intelligence System (OTRCIS – the crime recording, intelligence and incident management computer system).

The Police Constables have since commenced their operational duties.

A further presentation was also made to particular staff within the Police Directorate who received commendations as follows:

Police Sergeant, Mark Morrison (not present), Police Constable, Ruby-Jade Stevens, Detective Constable, Jody Balme, and Police Controller, Joyce Greentree, for the way in which they responded to and dealt with an incident involving a violent male who attacked officers with a large knife and attempted to escape custody

Police Sergeant, Mark Coombe, for his outstanding achievement in the delivery of training and development to officers and staff of the Police Directorate

Community Psychiatric Nurse, Ian Rummery (not present), for his outstanding contribution in supporting individuals with Mental Health issues (joint award by the Police and Health Directorates).

SHG

3 January 2020