The Emergency Planning Department wishes to inform the public that the island’s Early Warning System, commonly known as the Klaxon, has been officially suspended.

The system was originally purchased in 2021, using external funds, with the intent to provide an audible emergency alert for the residents of Jamestown and Rupert’s. However, due to persistent complications between the system’s communication technology and the island’s unique topography, the system has proven unreliable.

This decision follows extensive efforts by the current Emergency Planning team to rectify the issues. Despite conducting a range of fault-finding investigations, repair efforts, and exploring various technical upgrades, it has become clear that the system cannot be restored to a reliable operational standard.

Alternative Warning Methods

The safety of the community remains our highest priority. Emergency services will continue to warn and inform the public using established methods that have been successfully relied upon for many years, including:

Door-to-door notifications by emergency personnel

Loudhailer announcements in affected areas

Urgent broadcasts via local radio and digital media services

Our Commitment to the Community

The Emergency Planning Department is committed to ensuring that any system in place is effective and dependable. Whilst no system is without limitations, we believe it is important to be transparent with the community when a specific technology does not meet the rigorous standards required for public safety. We will continue to rely on our tried-and-tested manual notification procedures while exploring future sustainable options for the island.

