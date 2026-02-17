The public are advised that the scheduled closures of Longwood Road and Upper Side Path will not take place today, 17 February 2026, due to current inclement weather conditions.

Weather permitting, the closure of the stretch between Longwood Gate and Hutts Gate will now proceed tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

The closure between the Briars, Side Path, Constitution Road junction and Button-up Corner (Heart-Shaped Viewpoint bus shelter) has been rescheduled for Thursday, 19 February 2026. This adjustment will allow residents of Alarm Forest, Levelwood, and Longwood districts to collect any cargo using the normal route.

SHG

17 February 2026