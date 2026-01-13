Three representatives from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will arrive in St Helena on Saturday 17 January 2026 for a week-long visit to participate in the Financial Aid Mission (FAM) discussions for the 2026-27 financial year.

Whilst on island, the FAM team led by Nick Wareham, Deputy Director of FCDO’s Overseas Territories and Polar Directorate will be supported by the Governor’s Office team, Ministers and SHG officials.

The FAM takes place annually and provides an opportunity to discuss in person the delivery and effectiveness of the FCDO’s Financial Aid programme in St Helena, and to continue to develop the partnership approach between SHG and His Majesty’s Government (HMG). Whilst on island the team will meet and engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including Ministers, Elected Members, government officials, members of the private sector, IRB and pension receivers, SHAPE and wider stakeholders.

Financial Aid is integrated into SHG’s budget to support essential public services, with up to £35.79 million recurrent support being provided to St Helena in the 2025-26 financial year, in addition to the capital funding for ongoing programmes (including the £30m Economic Development Investment Programme) and funding to Maritime, the Cloud Forest and Blue Belt initiatives.

The delegation has a full schedule of events planned and, alongside the Governor and Ministers, will be hosting a press conference with local media on Friday 23 January between 15:45 and 16:15.

