The public are advised that construction works to replace the existing lighting on Jacob’s Ladder will commence on 2 March 2026. The new lighting was generously donated by Lord Ashcroft to the UK St Helena Heritage Trust, and the installation works are being funded through the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) and delivered by Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc will be carried out in two phases and is expected to take several weeks to complete.

During the initial phase, access from the top of the ladder to the footpath connecting to Shy Road will remain open during daylight hours. However, as the existing lights will be disconnected during the works, the entire ladder will be closed nightly from 17:00 and reopen at 07:45 each morning to ensure public safety.

As the project progresses, it will also become necessary to close the full length of the ladder to protect the safety of all users. The area will be secured, and appropriate signage will be placed at all access points. Users are kindly requested to comply with the safety measures in place and to refrain from entering restricted areas.

The public are thanked for their patience and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

23 February 2026