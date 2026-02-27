Ascension Island Mobile (AIM) has recently launched mobile phone services on Ascension Island. The priority during the network launch has been to ensure that the local island network is up-and-running in advance of Sure South Atlantic exiting on 28 February 2026. There will be some disruption to international calling from Sunday, 1 March. During the transition period, residents in St Helena are advised that residents in Ascension Island may not be able to make or receive international telephone calls or send international SMS (text messages) using landline or mobile voice services.

Telecoms operators internationally can route phone calls to Ascension Island. AIM recognises the importance of maintaining affordable routes of communication and is actively working with Sure South Atlantic and other global partners to put in place the necessary arrangements as soon as possible.

As international dialling arrangements may vary by country and provider, callers are advised to contact the intended recipient in advance to confirm the correct number to dial from outside Ascension Island.

To stay connected, residents are encouraged to use Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and social media messaging services as temporary alternative means of communication. Applications such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger should continue to function and can be used for voice calls, video calls and messaging, subject to internet availability.

