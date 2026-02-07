The St Helena Customs and Immigration Department is aware that the temporary closure of St Helena Airport may cause concern for some residents and visitors, particularly in relation to their immigration status.

We would like to reassure the public that we are closely monitoring the situation. At this time, there is no action required from individuals in relation to their immigration status as a result of the airport closure.

Our teams are working closely with relevant partners and we will continue to assess any potential impact.

Should it become necessary to contact specific individuals, further guidance will be issued directly and through official channels.

For enquiries, please contact Customs and Immigration via email at cienquiries@sainthelena.gov.sh during normal office hours.

We thank everyone for their patience and understanding.