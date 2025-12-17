The Marine & Fisheries Conservation section is pleased to announce the publication of its second MMP Annual Report, covering the period from 1 June 2024 to 31 May 2025. This report marks another significant milestone in the ongoing commitment to protect and enhance St Helena’s Marine Protected Area (MPA), showcasing the progress achieved over the past year.

The 2024–2025 highlights reflect a year of continued growth, collaboration, and meaningful impact. Notably, the section released the film “A Small Island with a Big Future: St Helena’s Marine Protected Area” during MPA Day in August 2024, celebrating the island’s rich marine heritage. Research activity remained strong, with scientific contributions, including to the IUCN’s global review of sharks, rays, and chimaeras – helping to deepen understanding of St Helena’s marine environment.

During Marine Awareness Week in March 2025, the team presented key findings from four years of climate change research on priority marine species, offering valuable insights into future resilience. Adding to these achievements, a special stamp issue in September 2024 showcased deep-sea species discovered during a 2022 research cruise, highlighting the island’s unique biodiversity.

The publication of this second MMP Annual Report reflects the dedication of teams, partners, and community, reinforcing a shared commitment to safeguarding St Helena’s marine environment for generations to come.

Read the full report here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/app/uploads/2025/12/5012-St-Helena-MMP-Annual-Report_WEB-1.pdf

17 December 2025

