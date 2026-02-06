The St Helena Government regrets to inform the public that St Helena Airport is currently unable to operate as normal. Following technical assessments, the aviation regulator is expected to confirm that the airport must be downgraded from Category 6. This decision is based on fixed international safety requirements and a lack of confidence in the operational readiness of the fire tenders, meaning the airport cannot safely support standard flight operations at this time.

A downgrading from Category 6 means Airlink will not operate. As such Airlink flights will be cancelled until the issue can be resolved. We believe at this stage that this will affect all flights until at least 20 February. We will keep future flights under review until we can give certainty around the resumption of business as usual. We are working to confirm whether medical evacuation flights will be affected.

We recognise that this will affect many people, including those with upcoming travel plans, those expecting visitors and individuals with urgent medical needs that require travel off-Island. We know this will cause concern and we are deeply aware of the disruption this situation creates for families, businesses and the wider community.

We are working urgently with all stakeholders to understand the full impact. This includes close cooperation with Airlink, Solomons and other partners so that we can address questions, provide clarity where possible and ensure that advice and updates are consistent and timely.

Our priority is to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible. We are assessing all available options. No aircraft will operate until we are fully confident that the airport meets the safety standards required to keep passengers, crew and staff safe.

In response to this situation, a Major Incident has been declared. This means that the Chief Secretary has assumed control as Gold Commander and is directing the response to this incident through a Gold Command group comprising key stakeholders. The Chief Secretary will keep Executive Council informed and ensure public messaging is updated. Operational contact points will be shared as soon as possible.

As we receive further information we will share it with the public and will continue to work with partners to explore all possible solutions for those affected.

We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work to resolve this situation.

For those with flight bookings, please contact Solomons or Airlink:

Solomons phone: 22523

Solomons email: flights@solomons.co.sh

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/