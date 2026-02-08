St Helena Airport today announced that they have secured regulatory approval from Airport Safety Support International (ASSI) to operate at Category 4. This certification will permit small aircraft, such as medical evacuation flights, to use the airport. This provides additional reassurance to the public in the event of medical emergencies. It also opens up a viable air transport route for essential spare parts and technical personnel.

The aerodrome rescue and firefighting category defines the types of aircraft an airport can safely manage based on its firefighting capability. Achieving Category 4 was made possible with the support of the SHG Fire and Rescue Service and additional training for airport personnel.

This categorisation does not allow for the resumption of Airlink commercial airline operations.

Operational Status, Flight, and Immigration Enquiries

Gold Command continues to meet daily. We are actively working with local agencies and international partners to restore normal airport operations (Category 6) as quickly and safely as possible.

For specific information regarding flight bookings or travel logistics, passengers should contact Solomons Travel Agency directly at 22523 or flights@solomons.co.sh.

Any immigration concerns can be directed to cienquiries@sainthelena.gov.sh.

For pharmacy assistance or general health-related questions, please contact Jamestown Hospital at 22500 during normal opening hours.

