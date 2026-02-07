Following the temporary closure of St Helena Airport on Friday 6 February, Gold Command will continue to meet daily to coordinate a resolution. We understand the uncertainty this situation brings to residents and visitors alike, and we remain committed to providing updates as the situation evolves.

Medical Continuity and Overseas Treatment

The Health and Social Care Portfolio is working closely with patients scheduled for overseas medical referrals. Individuals currently awaiting overseas medical treatment will receive ongoing contact and regular updates regarding their specific travel plans and appointments.

Support for Visitors on Island

We wish to reassure all tourists and visitors that their health remains a priority. If your prescribed medication is depleted as a result of the flight delays, and you require essential medication please note the following:

Availability: Prescribed medications may be purchased at the Jamestown Hospital Pharmacy during normal opening hours.

Requirement: A valid prescription is required. Visitors are encouraged to check their supplies and contact the Pharmacy early to avoid any interruption to their treatment.

For pharmacy assistance or general health-related questions, please contact Jamestown Hospital at 22500 during normal opening hours.

Operational Status, Flight and Immigration Enquiries

Gold Command is actively exploring all available options and working with international partners to restore normal airport operations as quickly and safely as possible.

For specific information regarding flight bookings or travel logistics, passengers should contact Solomons Travel Agency directly at 22523 or flights@solomons.co.sh or Airlink at Airlink Reservations Support desk on +27 11 451 7300 select option 1 or E-Ticketing@flyairlink.com, alternatively contact the Customer Care Team on CustomerCare@FlyAirlink.com.

Any immigration concerns can be directed to cienquiries@sainthelena.gov.sh.

