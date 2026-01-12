The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the forthcoming release of a new series of St Helena Pound (£) banknotes. The new currency notes which include £5, £10 and £20, features the portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, and will be introduced into circulation this month. The design also features Jonathan the Tortoise and the St Helena Ebony. All three new notes will maintain their existing colours.

The issuance of these new notes is the result of work that commenced in 2024 and marks a significant step in modernising the island’s physical currency while maintaining its distinct national identity.

The Importance of the St Helena Pound (SHP)

While the St Helena Pound remains pegged to the British Pound Sterling (GBP) at parity (1:1), having its own distinct currency offers significant benefits to the island:

The SHP serves as a powerful symbol of St Helena’s distinct identity, heritage, and autonomous status as a British Overseas Territory. Local Economic Focus: It allows the currency to feature designs and imagery that celebrate the island’s unique history, culture, and endemic wildlife, fostering national pride.

It allows the currency to feature designs and imagery that celebrate the island’s unique history, culture, and endemic wildlife, fostering national pride. Currency Management: It provides SHG with the essential ability to manage its own note issuance and local cash circulation, ensuring an adequate and secure supply of currency tailored to the community’s needs.

State-of-the-Art Security Features

The new polymer notes incorporate the latest in banknote technology, making them more durable and significantly harder to counterfeit. These security features include:

Feature Action to Verify Description Clear Window Look: Hold the note up to the light. A transparent window is integrated into the design, visible from both the front and back. Shimmer Effect Tilt: Tilt the bank note. A metallic shimmer will appear and move around the clear window. Raised Ink (Portrait) Feel: Run your finger over the King’s portrait. The ink is noticeably thicker and raised, making it tactile. Raised Ink (Signatures) Feel: Run your finger over the official signatures. The ink feels raised to the touch. Tactile Dots Feel: Run your finger over the denomination corner. Raised dots (for the visually impaired) allow for easy recognition of the note’s value. Microtext Denomination Look: Use a magnifying glass. The banknote denomination is printed in tiny, sharp text. Negative Raised Ink Look: Hold the note up to the light. The microtext ST HELENA GOVERNMENT is printed in negative, raised ink that appears sharp and clear. UV Fluorescence (Waves & Denomination) Look: View under a UV light source. Fine lines of waves and the banknote denomination will appear in two different fluorescent ink colours. UV Fluorescence (Block Denomination) Look: View under a UV light source. The denomination number will appear in a solid, bright block under ultraviolet light.

Further, these new notes incorporate features that will assist those who are visually impaired. Raised dots at the bottom right-hand corner of each note signify the denomination. £5 notes will have raised dots in the shape of a square; £10 notes are triangle shaped and £20 notes are in the shape of a circle.

Transition and Circulation

The existing St Helena Pound banknotes will remain legal tender and continue to circulate alongside the new notes. The SHG will manage the transition by gradually removing older, damaged notes from circulation as they are received by the Bank of St Helena.

Photo

The front and back of the new £5, £10 and £20 notes

