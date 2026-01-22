The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce that the new series of St Helena Pound (£) banknotes has officially entered circulation. The new notes, in denominations of £5, £10, and £20, feature the portrait of His Majesty King Charles III and represent a significant milestone in the modernisation of the island’s currency.

Official Handover Ceremony

To mark this historic occasion, a small handover ceremony was held on Friday 16 January 2026. During the event, Chief Minister, Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks MBE, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and the Deputy Financial Secretary, Nicholas Yon, formally presented the new banknotes to the Bank of St Helena. This symbolic gesture transitions the notes from the custody of the Commissioners of Currency to the island’s primary financial institution for public distribution.

Authority and Governance

The issuance of these banknotes is conducted under the strict legal framework of the Currency Ordinance, 1975. As prescribed in the Ordinance, the Commissioners of Currency, appointed by the Governor are the designated authority responsible for the island’s monetary affairs.

The Commissioners hold the sole right to issue notes and coins on behalf of the St Helena Government. The Commissioners overseeing this issuance were Dax Richards, Nicholas Yon, Susan O’Bey, and Gillian Francis. Their signatures appear on the new notes, serving as a mark of authentication and a guarantee of the notes’ status as legal tender. Since former Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey’s retirement, newly appointed Chief Secretary and Head of Public Service, Ian Todd OBE, replaces her as Commissioner. Their responsibilities include:

Arranging for the printing and minting of currency.

Determining the form, design, and security features of the notes.

Managing the issue, re-issue, and withdrawal of currency to ensure a secure and stable supply for the community.

A Partnership in Excellence: De La Rue

The successful delivery of this new series was made possible through a close partnership with De La Rue, a commercial banknote printer. De La Rue worked with the St Helena Government from the initial design phase through to the printing and final shipment of the notes to the island.

Deputy Financial Secretary, Nicholas Yon, commented:

“We would like to formally acknowledge De La Rue for their expertise and dedication throughout this process. They have been a valuable partner from beginning to end, ensuring that our new polymer notes not only celebrate St Helena’s unique identity featuring the iconic Jonathan the Tortoise and the St Helena Ebony but also incorporate state-of-the-art security features to protect our currency.”

Transition to Polymer

The transition from paper to polymer marks a leap forward in durability and security. These notes are harder to counterfeit and have a significantly longer lifespan than traditional paper notes.

Photos

Chief Minister and Commissioners, Financial and Deputy Financial Secretary, with Bank of St Helena representatives

Commissioners Gillian Francis and Nicholas Yon removing the bank notes from the safe for issuance to the Customer Services Centre and the Bank of St Helena

