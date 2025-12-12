The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the official launch of its redesigned website on Thursday, 11 December 2025. This significant digital overhaul marks a major step forward in improving the island’s digital presence and the way SHG communicates essential information about the government, public services, and the island itself.

The redevelopment has focused on improving how the website works in terms of its structure, navigation, accessibility, and the overall user experience, rather than changing the substance of its content. This means users will benefit from a clearer, more intuitive site from day one, while any content updates can be made after launch without difficulty or disruption.

The refreshed platform is designed to be more user-friendly, more accessible, and easier to navigate for the public and for internal users.

Key Features of the Refreshed Website

The site now includes several major enhancements designed to help users find information more quickly and efficiently:

Improved Navigation: A clearer layout with a more intuitive flow, allowing visitors to find key information about SHG Portfolios and services faster.

A clearer layout with a more intuitive flow, allowing visitors to find key information about SHG Portfolios and services faster. Better Accessibility: A responsive design that improves performance and viewing experience across all devices, including desktop, tablet, and mobile.

Improved Search Functionality: A new search engine that allows users to filter results by Portfolio, document type, or topic, saving valuable time.

A new search engine that allows users to filter results by Portfolio, document type, or topic, saving valuable time. Enhanced Visuals: A more engaging design that reflects SHG’s visual identity and incorporates elements of the island’s unique culture and heritage.

Digital Transformation for the Public

Crucially, the new platform introduces features that will facilitate future digital service delivery:

Subscriptions and Payments: The ability for the public to directly subscribe to official communications (like newsletters) and, as part of ongoing work, the future ability to make online payments for certain government services directly via the website.

The ability for the public to directly subscribe to official communications (like newsletters) and, as part of ongoing work, the future ability to make online payments for certain government services directly via the website. Form Completion and Submission System: Users will be able to submit available government forms directly through the website with a view to eventually being able to move all SHG forms to digital fill, sign, and submission via the website.

Realtime Feedback System: A new tool integrated into various sections of the website allowing users to instantly submit comments, report issues, or provide valuable feedback on services.

Possible Website Downtime

The official launch of the new SHG website is scheduled for 11 December 2025, however the transition to the new site is set to occur on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. During this transition period, there may be brief instances of inaccessibility to the SHG website, and external links to the site from our press releases and social media pages may be temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause and would like to assure our users that all efforts will be made to minimise this downtime.

SHG encourages everyone to explore the new site structure and design, launching Wednesday at www.sainthelena.gov.sh.

We invite the public to submit constructive feedback through our official designated channels (e.g. Public Service Delivery Survey, Report It, Sort It, or email the Comms Hub through communications@sainthelena.gov.sh) to assist in the continued improvement of the site.

10 December 2025