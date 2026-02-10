St Helena is currently experiencing very dry conditions, which increases the risk of fires across the island.

As with any prolonged dry period, the community is asked to take extra care and avoid activities that could increase the risk of accidental fires. Simple precautions can make a significant difference in helping to keep people, property, and the natural environment safe.

At this time, due to the situation at the airport, the St Helena Fire and Rescue Service will provide fire cover at the airport only when flights are in operation, ensuring aviation safety requirements are met without impacting on-island response capability.

We thank the community for its continued vigilance and cooperation. Fire safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone has a role to play in protecting St Helena.

SHG

10 February 2026