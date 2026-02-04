The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce that the St Helena Badge of Honour has been officially presented to brothers Anthony ‘Futcher’ Henry and Doran Henry for their lifelong, exceptional service to the island’s maritime environment and sea rescue.

His Excellency the Governor, Nigel Phillips CBE, recently hosted a ceremony at Plantation House to formally present the Badge of Honour to Anthony and Doran. The awards were presented in the presence of close family and friends, recognising the brothers’ lifelong dedication and exceptional contributions to the island’s maritime sector and emergency services.

Decades of Maritime Mastery

The Henry brothers’ expertise is rooted in a lifetime of experience on the Jamestown wharf. Learning their craft from an early age under the guidance of their father, ‘Charlie Boar,’ they developed an intimate knowledge of St Helena’s coastal waters and fishing grounds.

This foundational skill set led to invaluable contribution to the island’s maritime operations. For decades, both men were integral to the complex cargo and fuel tanker operations managed by Solomons. Their ability to, on occasion in the past, liaise directly with ship Captains and execute boat manoeuvring in rough seas was often the deciding factor in successful medivac transfer and successfully landing essential supplies for the island.

A Commitment to Sea Rescue

In addition to their professional duties, Anthony and Doran provided significant support to the island’s search and rescue capabilities over several decades:

Voluntary Service: Both brothers served as voluntary sea rescue members for over 40 years, predating the formalisation of the current Sea Rescue Service.

HE Governor Nigel Philllips CBE commented:

“It was a great pleasure to present the Badge of Honour to Anthony and Doran Henry at Plantation House. Their lifelong dedication to St Helena’s maritime safety and their specialised skills in our coastal waters represent a remarkable legacy of service.

From their early days on the wharf to their decades of commitment to sea rescue, they have played a vital role in protecting our community and ensuring the delivery of essential services to the island. This award recognises not only their past achievements but also the invaluable knowledge they have contributed to our maritime heritage.”

Community Impact and Recognition

The brothers’ service has previously been noted at the highest levels, having been recognised by HRH Princess Anne during her visit to St Helena in 2002.

In awarding the Badge of Honour, SHG acknowledges not only their technical bravery and past service but also their status as respected mentors within the maritime community. Their instincts and experience remain a vital part of the island’s seafaring heritage.

SHG extends its warm congratulations to Anthony ‘Futcher’ and Doran Henry on receiving this well-deserved recognition.

Note to Editors

The St Helena Badge of Honour is awarded by the Governor to residents who have provided loyal and valuable service worthy of recognition by the St Helena Government, or for acts of bravery.

Photos

HE the Governor, Mrs Phillips, Anthony and Doran Henry, and invited family and friends

The Certificates of Honour awarded to Anthony and Doran

HE the Governor congratulating Anthony Henry

The Governor and Doran Henry

A toast to Anthony and Doran Henry

The brothers and their mother, Mrs Ethel Henry

The original Search and Rescue Team before the official St Helena Search and Rescue were established. From left: Kelvin Williams, Doran Henry, Graham Sim and Anthony Henry

