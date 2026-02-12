With the current challenges being faced by the St Helena Airport, it is an opportune time for cyber criminals to exploit the situation to attempt to steal your sensitive, personal information, with the ultimate goal of defrauding you out of your money. They could also attempt to affect your devices with malware such as a computer virus.

This could happen by them contacting you directly via phishing (scam) emails, text messages or phone calls. They could additionally create fake social media accounts that create fake announcements or posts on social media platforms, such as Facebook, which could then redirect you to a fake website if you click on them.

Before commenting or resharing, the public are asked to remain vigilant and remember to always check if any announcements or messages received about the airport or flights to and from St Helena, are from official sources, namely St Helena Government, Airlink or Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc. This will reduce the risk of spreading misinformation. If you are suspicious of anything, contact the relevant organisation directly to verify authenticity.

Information regarding flight bookings, travel logistics, accommodation, and other travel related support is available from Solomons Travel Agency directly at 22523 or flights@solomons.co.sh.

Any immigration concerns can be directed to: cienquiries@sainthelena.gov.sh.

For pharmacy assistance or general health related questions, please contact Jamestown Hospital at 22500 during normal opening hours.

These are some general ways to identify fraudulent emails and messages:

•Abnormal email address/website address: check the sender’s name and email address, check the website address by looking in the address bar at the top of your web browser. Ensure no alterations (like extra numbers, special characters or letters) are present in the sender’s email address or website address (URL).

•Spelling and grammatical errors: A legitimate company does not send out emails, announcements or publish websites with these errors.

•A sense of urgency: The sender puts you under pressure in an attempt to elicit a quick response from you in a limited time.

•Requests for Personal Identifiable Information (PII): Legitimate companies would never ask you to send sensitive information, such as passwords, bank account details etc via email or text messages.

•Requiring a link/attachment to be opened: Links/attachments will often contain malware or direct you to fake websites.

•Non-specific or missing email greetings: Legitimate companies will address their customers by name and not “Dear Customer”, “Dear User” etc.

•If it’s too good to be true: Scammers often offer easy chances to earn easy money or prizes. If it’s too good to be true it usually is.

The public are thanked in advance for their vigilance, support and patience at this time.

SHG

12 February 2026

