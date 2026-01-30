The St Helena Resilience Forum – Warning and Informing Group, in consultation with Connect Saint Helena Ltd, has officially moved the island into Stage One of the Drought Response Plan. This action is necessary to protect our remaining water reserves and to avoid a severe water crisis in the coming weeks, caused by steadily falling surface water flows, increased consumption, and rising temperatures.

Protecting Our Collective Water Supply

To maintain a reliable water supply over the coming weeks, national resilience depends on every resident, business, and government department taking proactive steps now to extend our available water resources. By managing our water carefully today, we can help ensure there is enough to support the entire island until the rains return.

How we can work together

• Save water wherever possible: Every litre saved helps our supply last longer.

• Reduce non-essential water use: Please avoid washing cars and unnecessary watering of plants, gardens, or lawns during this period.

• Use water responsibly: Being mindful now will help ensure there is enough water for everyone in the weeks ahead.

The situation is being monitored daily, and regular updates will be provided as conditions change.

#StHelena #DroughtManagementPlan

