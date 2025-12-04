St Helena Government (SHG), working alongside Connect St Helena, has released tender documents for the fabrication and installation of two new wastewater treatment plants at the proposed locations of The Guns, Ladder Hill and The Sand Yard, Jamestown marking a significant step forward in upgrading the island’s wastewater infrastructure.

This marks an exciting step forward in modernising the island’s wastewater infrastructure. The new plants will support improved environmental protection, strengthen public health outcomes, and ensure more sustainable wastewater management for our communities.

This project forms part of the £30 million Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), funded by the UK Government. Through EDIP, SHG remains committed to delivering essential infrastructure upgrades that improve quality of life and support St Helena’s long-term development.

The Project Management team invites the public to a drop-in session to discuss the project. This is an opportunity to get updates, ask questions, and provide feedback directly to the team.

Date and Time:

Thursday, 11 December 2025, 09:00 – 13:00 Location: The Canister

For further information on this project, please send enquiries to: Richard.Wotton@sainthelena.gov.sh.

A map showing the proposed locations of the wastewater treatment plants

