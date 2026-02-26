As part of the UK Government-funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Playgrounds Project, St Helena Government (SHG) Crown Estates is pleased to announce a specialised training opportunity in partnership with UK-based company GB Sport and Leisure.

The Play Equipment Inspection and Maintenance training course will take place from Monday, 16 March, to Friday, 20 March 2026. The programme will commence at 08:45 upstairs in the Canister, Jamestown.

The training is designed to align with the Register of Play Inspectors International (RPII) accredited standards. Participants will gain comprehensive knowledge through classroom sessions and practical site visits to Longwood Green, Half Tree Hollow (HTH), Sandy Bay, and Blue Hill Field Centre.

Key modules include:

Legal and Safety Standards: Understanding BS EN1176 recommendations and inspection hierarchies.

Practical Inspection: Methodology, identifying faults with photographic examples, and risk assessments.

Reporting: Compiling professional inspection reports and following manufacturer maintenance guidelines.

Opportunities for the Private Sector

Crown Estates intends for the future maintenance of developed playgrounds, starting with Longwood Green and HTH, to be delivered via private sector contracts (subject to recurrent budget).

This training is highly recommended for private individuals or businesses interested in tendering for these upcoming contracts. Whilst placements are reserved for relevant SHG personnel (e.g., Crown Estates and Building Services), remaining placements are open to the public.

Important Details for Applicants

Cost: The training is provided free of charge.

Requirements: Candidates must bring their own pen, paper, clipboard, and refreshments.

Transport: Private sector participants are responsible for their own transport to and from training sites.

Capacity: Total placements are limited to a maximum of 12 participants.

How to Apply

Interested parties should submit an Expression of Interest to Gina Henry, Crown Estates Officer, no later than Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

Successful candidates will be notified of their placement by Friday, 6 March 2026.

