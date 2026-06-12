The UK Government have announced the selection of Ms Belinda Lewis to be the next Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

Ms Lewis said: “It is an honour to have been selected to serve the communities of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha as Governor. My family and I are hugely looking forward to calling beautiful St Helena our home and I will be very keen to visit Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha – both remarkable environments in their own right”

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Belinda Lewis

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