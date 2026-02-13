St Helena is likely to experience a north-westerly swell from Saturday, 14 February 2026, resulting in unsettling sea conditions in both James and Rupert’s Bay.

Boat owners are advised to ensure their vessels are securely moored during this period.

Swimmers should exercise extreme caution when entering the water in James and Rupert’s Bay and refrain from using life rings and other lifesaving equipment for recreational swimming.

Vehicle owners are advised to avoid parking near the rails on the seafront and individuals are asked to use caution when in close proximity to the railings due to the potential risk of wave overspray and associated hazards.

The Emergency Planning Department will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as necessary.

SHG

13 February 2026