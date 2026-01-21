The public and all port stakeholders are advised that the Port of Rupert’s will be closed from 08:00 on Thursday, 22 January 2026 for the movement of containers in preparation for the visit of the MV Karoline and will remain closed until all operations are completed.

During this time, the port will be in Security State Level Three which means access will only be granted to those persons and vehicles with authorisation from Port Management.

Any inconvenience is regretted and the public and port users are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding.

SHG

