St Helena Port Control wishes to remind the public that Rupert’s is the primary location of St Helena’s official commercial port, and access to the beach and surrounding area is managed strictly for public safety according to and depending on cargo operations.

To help you plan your visit this summer, here is a simple guide to the three access levels for the Rupert’s Cargo Management Facility:

Access Level 3: Vessel Alongside – Bay and Beach are FULLY CLOSED

This is the highest access level and is in effect when the main cargo ship or fuel tanker is alongside at Rupert’s Jetty.

Status Details Beach Access CLOSED. No public access to the beach area. Bay Access CLOSED. No swimming, boating, or public access to the water. Vehicular/Foot Access Restricted to authorised personnel only. Not open to the public.

Please note:If a vessel is berthed alongside Rupert’s Jetty and relevant operations are underway and/or safety and security protocols are required, the entire bay and beach are closed for your safety and to comply with international security laws.

Access Level 2: Cargo Collection – Beach OPEN via Footpath

This level is in effect after a service vessel has departed, but while cargo operations are still underway, involving the movement and assortment of cargo within the main facility area.

Status Details Beach Access OPEN to the public via the designated footpath. Bay Access OPEN for swimming, boating, and other maritime use. Vehicular Access Restricted to authorised personnel only. The public is not permitted to drive or park in the lower facility area without approval from Port Control.

Please note: You can enjoy the beach and bay, but please park elsewhere and use the footpath to stay clear of cargo operations.

Access Level 1: No Cargo Operations – All areas OPEN

This is the least restrictive level, meaning no cargo operations are underway that will impact public access.

Status Details Beach Access OPEN (Normal access) Bay Access OPEN (Normal maritime use) Vehicular Access The public road is open for driving. The public is permitted to drive and park in order to access the beach and bay.

Please note: The main cargo yards remain restricted, but the beach, bay, and public road are fully open.

Planned Vessel Arrivals

The Access Level 3 Closure (Bay and Beach Fully Closed) is activated when the main cargo vessel, the MV Karoline, arrives. Please be aware of the following provisional dates for the summer season:

Voyage Estimated Arrival Date Expected Closure Type MACS V23 Saturday, 07 February 2026 Cargo (MV Karoline) MACS V24 Thursday, 05 March 2026 Cargo (MV Karoline) MACS V25 Sunday, 05 April 2026 Cargo (MV Karoline)

Important Note: The Access Level 3 Closure typically lasts between 1 to 3 days following the arrival of the vessel. Closures are also enforced for fuel tankers and other critical shipping. All dates are provisional and subject to change due to weather or operational issues.

For the most accurate and up-to-the-minute confirmation of the current access level and precise closure times, please check the latest updates via:

Radio Announcements

SHG Social Media Channels

Official SHG Public Announcements

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these periods.