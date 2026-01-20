The Roads Section will continue with the ongoing Road Maintenance Programme and will commence Phase 5 of the project, covering the stretch from Longwood Gate to Hutts Gate, on Monday, 26 January 2026.

Please be advised that day-time road closures will be in effect from 09:00 to 15:00 daily, starting from 26 January 2026 until 07 March 2026 along this section of road.

Residents living along this section of road should contact the Roads Supervisory Staff on telephone numbers 23765 or 23640 to inform them of any planned travel during closure times, so that arrangements can be coordinated.

Appropriate signage will be installed, and the cooperation of the public is kindly requested to support the timely completion of these important works.

The Roads Section thanks the public for their understanding and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

SHG

20 January 2026