Scheduled road maintenance will continue throughout the Longwood area during the month of January commencing Tuesday 6 January 2026. Works are projected to reach Longwood Gate by the end of the month.

To facilitate these essential improvements, road works will take place as follows:

Duration: Every weekday throughout January 2026.

Hours of Closure: Daily from 09:00 to 15:00.

Affected Areas: The road between the Golf Club House and Longwood Gate, including Longwood Avenue.

Appropriate signage will be in place to direct road users. The public is kindly requested to follow all temporary traffic signals to ensure the safety of the workforce and to help us complete the project on schedule.

We thank you for your continued cooperation and apologise for any inconvenience these necessary works may cause.