To ensure the successful completion of the Roads Slurry Programme, preparation and cleaning work is set to begin on the final phase of the project.

Closure Details

In addition to the ongoing daily closures between Longwood Gate and Hutt’s Gate, new daily road closures will be implemented as follows:

Location: Between the Briars, Side Path, Constitution Road junction and Button-Up Corner (Heart Shaped Viewpoint bus shelter)

Time: 09:00 to 15:00 daily, Monday to Friday

Duration: Monday, 16 February – Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Please be advised that roadworks may occasionally be scheduled over weekends. The Roads Section will provide advance notice to the public before any weekend closures take place.

Work Schedule

The project will be completed in two distinct stages:

Preparation Phase: 16 February – 28 February (Cleaning and repairs)

Slurry Operations: 2 March – 31 March 2026

Access for Residents

Residents living within the affected stretch are kindly asked to contact the Roads Supervisory Staff at 23640 to coordinate any essential travel during closure hours.

Appropriate signage will be displayed throughout the area. We request the public’s full cooperation to help us complete these works safely and on schedule.

We thank you for your patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.