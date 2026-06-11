The Income Tax Office wishes to remind all persons of the due dates for filing Annual Income Tax Returns for the tax year 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026:

Persons deriving income from self-employment, trade or business, income from property or capital gains or losses. 30 June 2026 Employees claiming refund of PAYE tax. 31 July 2026

Annual Income Tax Returns can be downloaded at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/income-tax/ in the Relevant Forms section.

Persons requiring further information or assistance to complete the Annual Income Tax Return, may contact Norma Thomas or Pamela Joshua via e-mail norma.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh or pamela.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh or call Tele. No. 25880.