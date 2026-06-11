The Income Tax Office wishes to remind all persons of the due dates for filing Annual Income Tax Returns for the tax year 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026:
|Persons deriving income from self-employment, trade or business, income from property or capital gains or losses.
|30 June 2026
|Employees claiming refund of PAYE tax.
|31 July 2026
Annual Income Tax Returns can be downloaded at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/income-tax/ in the Relevant Forms section.
Persons requiring further information or assistance to complete the Annual Income Tax Return, may contact Norma Thomas or Pamela Joshua via e-mail norma.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh or pamela.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh or call Tele. No. 25880.