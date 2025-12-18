The Health and Social Care Portfolio (HSC) is pleased to announce the relocation and integration of two of our clinical services to better serve our community.

Service Integration

Effective immediately, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy services have moved and are now co-located as a single, unified Rehabilitation Department. This move is designed to provide a more seamless and collaborative care experience for our clients.

New Location

The Rehabilitation Department is now located at the General Hospital, occupying the space previously known as the Health Education Centre (Classroom).

Contact Information

For appointments, referrals, or general inquiries, please use the following contact details:

Phone: 22500

22500 Point of Contact: Please report to the General Hospital Reception upon arrival.

A Note to Our Clients

The team is currently in the process of finalising the setup of a new clinic space. We are working diligently to resume full operations and address our existing client requirements.

We kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we work through the current waiting list during this transition period.