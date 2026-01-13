The community is invited to share their views on the proposed minimum wage options for the 2026/27 financial year. A series of public engagement events have been scheduled to ensure that both employers and employees can contribute to this significant economic decision.

Public Engagement Schedule

Public Consultation Meeting : Tuesday, 20 January 2026, at 19:00 at The Museum.

: Tuesday, 20 January 2026, at 19:00 at The Museum. Information Stalls at The Canister: Thursday, 22 January, from 12:00 to 14:00.

Please note: Incorrect figures were published and announced last week. Please disregard those previously published and use the figures listed above.

We apologise for the inconvenience and confusion caused.

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/